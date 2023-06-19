Manchester City in 'Better Position' to Sign Josko Gvardiol: Report

Manchester City seem to be in a better position than Liverpool in signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in football transfer, stated that the Premier League champions are best placed in luring the Croatian international.

“Leipzig are not even accepting €80 million as a price tag for Gvardiol, so I think it will be around €100 million instead and I see Man City being in a better position to sign him, but only if they are willing to spend that money, otherwise the player could stay in Leipzig for one more season," the Italian journalist said while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Josko Gvardiol’s current contract with RB Leipzig is set to expire in 2027 and the 21-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £97 million. He had signed a new contract with RB Leipzig in September last year. Josko Gvardiol has been in demand in recent times and the defender has reportedly garnered the interest of many big European clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

But RB Leipzig’s demand for the Croatian international is understood to have forced the clubs to back off. Weeks after winning the Champions League title, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola seems to have shown keen interest in the RB Leipzig defender.

It was evident that Manchester City’s successful campaign occurred as a result of a strategy change. The newly-implemented formation of 3-2-4-1 also helped Manchester City in achieving great glory this season. Defender John Stones adopted to the hybrid midfield role quite swiftly. Centre-back Nathan Ake also had a fruitful campaign under Guardiola this season but Gvaridiol’s potential signing could force the Dutchman in improving his playing style.