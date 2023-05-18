Manchester City Run Riot Against Real Madrid, Win 5-1 on Aggregate to Reach Champions League Final

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg to set up a date with Inter Milan in Istanbul in pursuit of their first-ever UCL triumph. Bernardo Silva’s brace, followed by an own goal from Eder Militao and a strike right at the death from Julian Alvarez secured City’s emphatic victory.

Real Madrid and Man City were level 1-1 on aggregate in the first leg of the high-octane clash in the semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Coming into the second leg, Madrid received a major boost as Eduardo Camavinga and Eder Militao both returned to the playing XI against an unchanged City side from the first leg.

They made little difference however as City ran rampant against a meek Madrid defence who had to thank Thibaut Courtois otherwise the scoreline could have been much worse.

The Belgian goalie made two incredible saves in the first half to keep Erling Haaland at bay before Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

The partnership between Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland had been lethal all season, they clicked together once again with just seven minutes on the clock. Haaland beat Courtois but his cutback couldn’t find a teammate.

Jack Grealish was one of the wrecker-in-chiefs as he tormented Dani Carvajal all night. The Englishman delivered a teasing delivery which Haaland headed straight at the Belgian who made a remarkable save. Shortly afterwards, Haaland had another chance to score but Courtois threw a hand to keep his clean sheet intact albeit temporarily.

It wouldn’t be third time lucky for the Belgian and Real Madrid who were cut apart by a through pass from De Bruyne, Silva beat Courtois at his near post to open the floodgates.

Toni Kroos did strike the woodwork from distance in one of the only chances of note for the visitors in the first half but they found themselves 2-0 down with Silva nodding in from close range after Madrid failed to clear their lines.

Into the second half, Carlo Ancelotti’s halftime team talk did its magic and the Los Blancos were a much-improved side but they still lacked the cutting edge. Ederson saved a sublime freekick from David Alaba before Courtois denied Haaland again from a one-on-one save.

Pep Guardiola’s men confirmed their ticket to Istanbul with an own goal from Eder Militao, Camavinga gave away a needless freekick and Militao could only deflect De Bruyne’s curling delivery past his own hapless goalie.

It would go from bad to worse for Madrid who conceded a fourth right at the death, Phil Foden unlocked the visitors’ defence again and Julian Alvarez ensured an emphatic victory which keeps City on course for an elusive treble.