Manchester City Set to Offer New Contract to Star Striker Erling Haaland

Manchester City are set to offer Erling Haaland a new contract as a reward for his sensational first season at the Etihad Stadium. The 22-year-old had moved to City from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer in a deal worth £51.5 million. Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, the Norwegian superstar has scored an astonishing 47 goals in 40 games for City in all competitions.

In fact, Haaland is just three strikes away from breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 34 goals in a single Premier League campaign. Haaland’s eye-watering form has caught the eye of clubs like Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants could have been eyeing a £150m release clause that permitted Haaland to leave in the summer of 2024 and was inserted into his contract when he signed for City last year. But reports suggest that the clause was specifically linked to Guardiola’s future in Manchester. As the Spaniard has already renewed his own contract with City in November last year, that clause has already been nullified.

With Guardiola committing himself to the club until 2025, Haaland is set to stay at City for another two years at the very least. But City wants to make that stay even longer and are set to offer him a lucrative deal, reported The Athletic.

Reportedly, if Manchester City eventually presents a new deal for the Norway striker, they won’t be disappointed as he is open to fresh talks.

Although Haaland has always dreamt of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, he is said to be extremely happy at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland showcased his class with an impressive brace in City’s 3-1 win against Leicester last week. After that match, City boss Pep Guardiola was all praise for the striker and backed him to break several records in the future.

“He can break all the records possible. It is impressive. He is close to breaking all of the records. You can put all the statistics you like in front of me - all I can say is that I am impressed," Guardiola was quoted as saying in the post-match presser.

On Thursday, Haaland secured City’s progress to the Champions League semi-finals by scoring a scintillating goal in the 57th minute against Bayern Munich.

