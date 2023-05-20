Manchester City to Start Legal Challenge Against Premier League Charges: Report

Manchester City were accused of breaching the financial rules by the Premier League back in February. The reigning Premier League winners were charged with violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over a nine-year duration, which starts from 2009 and goes on until 2018. It is now being learnt that Manchester City have taken their first official step in a bid to prove their innocence. A report published by The Times claims that the club have launched a legal fight against the Premier League’s charges.

Manchester City’s challenge includes raising questions on the involvement of Murray Rosen KC, who is the head of the Premier League’s independent judicial panel. Murray Rosen KC’s profile, which is available on his chambers’ website, has emerged as a point of contention. Rosen’s profile refers him to be an Arsenal member. The Manchester-based outfit are understood to have hired David Pannick KC to fight the legal battle.

Advertisement

After the completion of a four-year long investigation, Manchester City were charged with an alleged breach of financial rules earlier this year. “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," an official statement released by Manchester City read.

Many experts believe that it could even take two to four years for the matter to be resolved.

There is no official word yet on the possible punishment, but if proved guilty, Manchester City could face strict consequences ranging from suffering expulsion from the league to points deduction.

With 85 points in their kitty, Manchester City sit atop the Premier League. In their next fixture, the Pep Guardiola-coached side will host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Manchester City will come into the contest after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. In the Champions League final, Manchester City will take on Inter Milan next month.