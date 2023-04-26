Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal Coverage on TV And Online

With the Premier League title in the line, reigning champions Manchester City and table-toppers Arsenal will be involved in a titanic clash on Thursday. The highly anticipated encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City‘s last Premier League home defeat at the hands of Arsenal occurred in 2015. Arsenal, moreover, have lost in their last seven matches against Manchester City across all competitions. The two teams are currently separated by just five points in the Premier League standings. Arsenal will head into the contest after failing to win their last three matches. With 75 points from 32 games, Mikel Arteta’s men now occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings.

The Gunners are enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s men still have two matches in hand. In their last Premier League fixture, Manchester City got the better of Leicester City by three goals to one.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

