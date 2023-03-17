Manchester City vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After hammering RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Manchester City is all set to make their appearance in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola’s boys will need to overcome Burnley in the crucial fixture, which is slated to be held on March 18 at the Etihad Stadium.

In the previous round of the FA Cup, Manchester City defeated Bristol City 3-0, riding on a brace from Phil Foden and a late goal by Kevin De Bruyne. Burnley edged past Fleetwood in their fifth-round game, winning the match 1-0.

The FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Burnley is anticipated to be a close battle given that both teams have been enjoying good form in their respective leagues.

City is now second in the Premier League table, trailing Arsenal by 5 points after 27 matches.

Meanwhile, Burnley lead the Championship tally with 83 points in 37 games. They are sure to qualify for the first-tier league in the next season. A victory against high-flying Manchester City will work as a huge confidence boost for them.

Ahead of the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Burnley be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

At what time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley begin?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Burnley will begin at 11:15 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Burnley match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Burnley FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Burnley match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv mobile app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Burnley Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Burnley Predicted Starting Line-up: Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, McNally, Beyer, Taylor, Bastien, Cullen, Benson, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Barnes

