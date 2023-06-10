Trends :Entertainment NewsCyclone BiparjoyWTC FinalSamantha Ruth PrabhuAdipurush
Home » Football » Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Manchester City Win Title, MCI 1-0 INT

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Manchester City Win Title, MCI 1-0 INT

UEFA Champions League 2023 Final LIVE, MCI vs INT Live Score and Latest Updates: The English champions face off against the Italian giants in the final of the CL on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey

UEFA Champions League 2023 Final LIVE, MCI vs INT Live Score and Latest Updates: The English champions face off against the Italian giants in the final of the CL on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 03:41 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

Advertisement
Read More
Jun 11, 2023 02:28 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: FULL TIME! City Win, MCI 1-0 INT

FULL TIME!

Manchester City have done it. They have held on to the slender lead to clinch their first-ever UCL title and complete a historic treble.

MCI 1-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 02:21 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 89' Inter chance, MCI 1-0 INT

Lukaku is presented with a chance to level proceedings as the ball finds him in the centre of the box.

But, the Belgian striker heads it straight at Ederson.

Missed chance.

MCI 1-0 INT

Advertisement
Jun 11, 2023 02:18 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 87' City inching close to glory, MCI 1-0 INT

The ninety minutes are nearly up and City are moving ever closer to a first UCL title.

Can they hold on to make history?

MCI 1-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 02:14 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 81' City substitution, MCI 1-0 INT

Pep Guardiola decides to bring on Kyle Walker in place of John Stones.

OFF- John Stones.

ON- Kyle Walker.

Jun 11, 2023 02:09 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 78' Double change for Inter, MCI 1-0 INT

Inter bring in reinforcements as Robin Gosens and Raoul Bellanova replace Alessandro Bastoni and Denzel Dumfiers.

OFF- Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfiers

IN- Robin Gosens, Raoul Bellanova

Jun 11, 2023 02:06 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 70' Penalty box pinball, MCI 1-0 INT

The ball is worked into the area by Inter and City get a number of men behind.

Following a scramble in the box, the ball falls to Lukaku, who doesn’t find the target from close range amid a tussle in the area.

A chance to level goes begging.

Advertisement
Jun 11, 2023 02:03 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 68' GOAL! City lead, MCI 1-0 INT

GOAL!

City pul ahead.

Rodri smashes a stray ball rolling away from goal following a chaotic phase of play.

The Spaniard’s shot sends the ball bulging into the back of the net and out his side ahead.

MCI 1-0 INT

 

Jun 11, 2023 01:54 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 64' City on the counter, MCI 0-0 INT

City withstands an Inter attack and manage to hit on the counter as they surge forward.

They try to make the keeper work, but are awarded with a corner following a deflection.

Jun 11, 2023 01:52 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 59' Ederson Save, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter have a chance to go ahead as a misplaced back pass from City defence aids Martinez in latching on to the ball.

Ederson emerges from his line to close out the angle and takes the shot in his body to keep his side in the game.

MCI 0-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 01:48 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 57' Inter Change, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter bring on their big man Romelu Lukaku for the remainder of the game.

OFF- Edin Dzeko.

ON- Romelu Lukaku

 

Jun 11, 2023 01:46 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 56' City push ahead, MCI 0-0 INT

City are trying to overload the box, but Inter show discipline to see out the danger.

The Italians push forward and are presented with an opportunity to shoot and they oblige with a shot from outside the box.

But, the attempt is blocked by a City defender who throws himself at it.

Jun 11, 2023 01:42 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 50' Off to a frantic start, MCI 0-0 INT

With their managers’ words still ringing i their ears, the players have made a frantic start to the second period of the UCL summit clash.

Jun 11, 2023 01:37 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: SECOND HALF! MCI 0-0 INT

SECOND HALF!

Manchester City get the second period underway as we go in search of the winner.

MCI 0-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 01:20 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: HALF TIME!, MCI 0-0 INT

HALF TIME!

The referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to a close and we head into the interval with everything to play for in the second period.

At the end of the first half, still scoreless.

MCI 0-0 INT

 

Jun 11, 2023 01:16 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 43' Nearing the break and still all level, MCI 0-0 INT

Closing in on the end of the first 45 minutes of the final and we are all level in Istanbul as neither team has managed to break the deadlock.

Jun 11, 2023 01:11 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 40' City pushing aheed, MCI 0-0 INT

City are trying to break down the Inter resistance, but the Italians display calm as they remain organised in addition to managing to close out the player in possession.

Jun 11, 2023 01:08 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 36' City substitution, MCI 0-0 INT

Kevin De Bruyne comes off in place of the incoming Phil Foden as the Belgian comes off following a stint of unease in the previous couple of minutes.

Off- Kevin De Bruyne.

On- Phil Foden.

Jun 11, 2023 01:05 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 32' Inter on the ball, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter try to hold on to the ball as they try to move it around in their own half.

But an overhit ball into the central area causes worry as it is cut out by the onrushing City midfield, but the English champions’ subsequent move comes to nothing.

Jun 11, 2023 01:00 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 27' City chance, MCI 0-0 INT

City are on the attack and manage to slither the ball into the path of Erling Haaland in the left side of the box for the Norwegian to shoot.

But, his attempt is hit straight at Onana who keeps the ball out of the net.

Just over 25 minutes played and the game is still scoreless.

MCI 0-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 00:57 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 23' Even footing, MCI 0-0 INT

The game seems to be evenly poised thanks to Inter’s hitherto relentless pressing.

Jun 11, 2023 00:55 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 19' Inter chance, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter produce an incisive bit of play to get the ball into an attacking position from the left.

The advance ball into the feet of Martinez, who lays it off to the onrushing Brozovic for the Crat to smash one on goal.

But, his shot is off the mark.

Jun 11, 2023 00:50 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 18' Good passage of play from Inter, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter are trying to press the issue as they churn out a good passage of play in the opposition half.

But, City are aware of the developing attack and sniff the danger out to overturn possession and get on the attacking front.

Jun 11, 2023 00:46 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 14' Inter showing intent, MCI 0-0 INT

Inter have come off the blocks in good shape and are displaying good intent in the opening quarter hour of the game, and are rewarded with a corner.

The corner is played back as Inter try to cross the ball in, but the supply is choked out by City’s defence.

Jun 11, 2023 00:42 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 8' City on the ball, MCI 0-0 INT

City play the ball out from the back with Ederson getting involved in the exchange. They move the ball from side to side looking to progress.

But Inter seem energetic in pressing and try to cut the ball out before the play progresses into their half.

Jun 11, 2023 00:38 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: 3' City on the attack, MCI 0-0 INT

The game is off to a pulsating start as City get on the attack right from the ebb.

Bernardo Silva rushes into the right side of the danger zone and shimmies in front of a couple of defenders to create some space before getting a shot away.

But, the Portuguese player’s shot is off target and sails wide of the mark.

Jun 11, 2023 00:33 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: KICK OFF! MCI 0-0 INT

KICK OFF!

We are underway in Istanbul as Inter Milan get the ball rolling against Manchester City in the biggest club clash in European football.

MCI 0-0 INT

Jun 11, 2023 00:29 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Players lineup for the Anthem

Hamit Altintop walks out to place the prestigious trophy and places it in its stead as the players walk out of the tunnel and lineup for the anthem.

Jun 11, 2023 00:23 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Kick off show

Pop sensations Annita and Burna Boy Enthrall fans ahead of the impending kickoff.

 

Jun 10, 2023 23:53 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Fans storm the stadium in anticipation of a blockbuster summit clash

Jun 10, 2023 23:50 IST

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: The calm before the storm

Read more

Manchester City edged out Inter Milan 1-0 thanks to a Rodri goal in the second half of the UEFA Champions League 2023 final in Istanbul to lead them to a historic treble this season.

 Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

While it is the first time City has won European soccer’s biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match be played?

The Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions Leagues Final match be played?

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match start?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 am IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, the Champions League Final match on TV?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be viewed on Sony Sports Network in India.

TRENDING NEWS