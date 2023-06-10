Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Manchester City Win Title, MCI 1-0 INT

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 03:41 IST
Istanbul, Turkey
FULL TIME!
Manchester City have done it. They have held on to the slender lead to clinch their first-ever UCL title and complete a historic treble.
MCI 1-0 INT
Lukaku is presented with a chance to level proceedings as the ball finds him in the centre of the box.
But, the Belgian striker heads it straight at Ederson.
Missed chance.
MCI 1-0 INT
The ninety minutes are nearly up and City are moving ever closer to a first UCL title.
Can they hold on to make history?
MCI 1-0 INT
Pep Guardiola decides to bring on Kyle Walker in place of John Stones.
OFF- John Stones.
ON- Kyle Walker.
Inter bring in reinforcements as Robin Gosens and Raoul Bellanova replace Alessandro Bastoni and Denzel Dumfiers.
OFF- Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfiers
IN- Robin Gosens, Raoul Bellanova
The ball is worked into the area by Inter and City get a number of men behind.
Following a scramble in the box, the ball falls to Lukaku, who doesn’t find the target from close range amid a tussle in the area.
A chance to level goes begging.
GOAL!
City pul ahead.
Rodri smashes a stray ball rolling away from goal following a chaotic phase of play.
The Spaniard’s shot sends the ball bulging into the back of the net and out his side ahead.
MCI 1-0 INT
City withstands an Inter attack and manage to hit on the counter as they surge forward.
They try to make the keeper work, but are awarded with a corner following a deflection.
Inter have a chance to go ahead as a misplaced back pass from City defence aids Martinez in latching on to the ball.
Ederson emerges from his line to close out the angle and takes the shot in his body to keep his side in the game.
MCI 0-0 INT
Inter bring on their big man Romelu Lukaku for the remainder of the game.
OFF- Edin Dzeko.
ON- Romelu Lukaku
City are trying to overload the box, but Inter show discipline to see out the danger.
The Italians push forward and are presented with an opportunity to shoot and they oblige with a shot from outside the box.
But, the attempt is blocked by a City defender who throws himself at it.
With their managers’ words still ringing i their ears, the players have made a frantic start to the second period of the UCL summit clash.
SECOND HALF!
Manchester City get the second period underway as we go in search of the winner.
MCI 0-0 INT
HALF TIME!
The referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to a close and we head into the interval with everything to play for in the second period.
At the end of the first half, still scoreless.
MCI 0-0 INT
Closing in on the end of the first 45 minutes of the final and we are all level in Istanbul as neither team has managed to break the deadlock.
City are trying to break down the Inter resistance, but the Italians display calm as they remain organised in addition to managing to close out the player in possession.
Kevin De Bruyne comes off in place of the incoming Phil Foden as the Belgian comes off following a stint of unease in the previous couple of minutes.
Off- Kevin De Bruyne.
On- Phil Foden.
Inter try to hold on to the ball as they try to move it around in their own half.
But an overhit ball into the central area causes worry as it is cut out by the onrushing City midfield, but the English champions’ subsequent move comes to nothing.
City are on the attack and manage to slither the ball into the path of Erling Haaland in the left side of the box for the Norwegian to shoot.
But, his attempt is hit straight at Onana who keeps the ball out of the net.
Just over 25 minutes played and the game is still scoreless.
MCI 0-0 INT
The game seems to be evenly poised thanks to Inter’s hitherto relentless pressing.
Inter produce an incisive bit of play to get the ball into an attacking position from the left.
The advance ball into the feet of Martinez, who lays it off to the onrushing Brozovic for the Crat to smash one on goal.
But, his shot is off the mark.
Inter are trying to press the issue as they churn out a good passage of play in the opposition half.
But, City are aware of the developing attack and sniff the danger out to overturn possession and get on the attacking front.
Inter have come off the blocks in good shape and are displaying good intent in the opening quarter hour of the game, and are rewarded with a corner.
The corner is played back as Inter try to cross the ball in, but the supply is choked out by City’s defence.
City play the ball out from the back with Ederson getting involved in the exchange. They move the ball from side to side looking to progress.
But Inter seem energetic in pressing and try to cut the ball out before the play progresses into their half.
The game is off to a pulsating start as City get on the attack right from the ebb.
Bernardo Silva rushes into the right side of the danger zone and shimmies in front of a couple of defenders to create some space before getting a shot away.
But, the Portuguese player’s shot is off target and sails wide of the mark.
KICK OFF!
We are underway in Istanbul as Inter Milan get the ball rolling against Manchester City in the biggest club clash in European football.
MCI 0-0 INT
Hamit Altintop walks out to place the prestigious trophy and places it in its stead as the players walk out of the tunnel and lineup for the anthem.
Pop sensations Annita and Burna Boy Enthrall fans ahead of the impending kickoff.
Manchester City edged out Inter Milan 1-0 thanks to a Rodri goal in the second half of the UEFA Champions League 2023 final in Istanbul to lead them to a historic treble this season.
Rodri struck in the 68th minute to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.
While it is the first time City has won European soccer’s biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.
City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.
When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match be played?
The Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11, Sunday.
Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions Leagues Final match be played?
Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.
At what time will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match start?
The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 am IST.
How to live stream Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on the SonyLIV app and website.
How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, the Champions League Final match on TV?
The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be viewed on Sony Sports Network in India.