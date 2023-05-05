Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United Live on TV, Online

Manchester City will be keen to cement their place as the table-toppers when they host minnows Leeds United on Saturday. The Citizens climbed to the top of the table with their dominant win against West Ham. Erling Haaland scored a scintillating goal in that match, his 35th of the campaign, and the Norwegian striker continues to script a remarkable debut season.

Haaland now holds the record for scoring the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. Haaland will play a crucial goal against Leeds United as well.

City have been the team to beat this season and few will bet against them on Saturday. On the other hand, Leeds United are currently languishing in the 17th position on the points table.

Their backline has conceded more goals than any other top-flight team so far this season. The likes of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, and Maximilian Wober will have to step up against City if Leeds are to cause an upset.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Leeds United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester City and Leeds United be played?

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will be played on May 6.

Where will the match between Manchester City and Leeds United be played?

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester City and Leeds United begin?

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on May 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester City and Leeds United?

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Leeds United?

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Phil Foden, Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw; Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto

