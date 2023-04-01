Home » Football » Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Check out the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 match to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Published By: Sports Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 09:16 IST

Manchester, England

Defending champions Manchester City will aim to reduce their gap with table-toppers Arsenal to five points when they take the field against Liverpool on Saturday, April 1. The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The two teams last faced each other in December 2022 and Pep Guardiola’s men emerged victorious in that thrilling contest by three goals to two.

With 61 points from 27 matches, Manchester City are now placed in second position in the Premier League standings. In their last Premier League fixture, Manchester City clinched a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 2022-23 Premier League season has been quite lacklustre for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side have managed to claim 42 points after playing 26 matches. The Merseyside-based club currently find themselves in the sixth spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will begin at 5 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City and Liverpool?

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

first published: April 01, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 09:16 IST
