Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming For FA Cup Final: How to Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United Live on TV, Online

On the verge of creating history, Manchester City will look to keep their dream of winning the treble alive as they square off against the only English club that has won the treble before, Manchester United. Pep Guardiola’s side faces multiple injury issues ahead of their FA Cup final match against city rivals Manchester United.

Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and defender Ruben Dias will reportedly miss Saturday’s FA Cup final game at Wembley Stadium due to fitness issues. Guardiola’s men are currently aiming to match Manchester United’s incredible feat of winning three major trophies in a season. The Premier League winners will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 11.

Manchester City will head into the FA Cup summit clash after enduring a Premier League 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to lift their second trophy of the season. The Erik ten Hag-coached side have won the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle United in the final in February. A win against Manchester City will guide the Red Devils to their 13th FA Cup title on Saturday.

ALSO READ| Mauricio Pochettino Appointed as New Chelsea Manager

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final match be played?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on June 3, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match be played?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final match start?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final match?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup final match on TV?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City vs Manchester United?

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford