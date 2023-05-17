Man City vs Real Madrid Highlights: Manchester City Beat Real Madrid 5-1 on Aggregate to Reach UCL Final

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Fulltime here at the Etihad, Manchester City run riot against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s side win 4-0 on the night, 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul. That’s it from us, do tune in for the Champions League final live coverage.
Madrid continue to collapse further, Vinicius Junior loses the ball, and a simple through pass from Phil Foden to carve open the Madrid defence. Manchester City lead 4-0.
Manchester City playing keep ball now, all they can do is frustrate Real Madrid further by keeping possession. Not been Madrid’s night so far today, and meanwhile Erling Haaland is replaced by Julian Alvarez.
A massive save from Ederson to preserve his clean sheet, it was pin ball inside the City box, Ederson saved Benzema’s attempt, and keeps out the rebound as well. Not been Madrid’s night and that attack sums it up perhaps.
Carlo Ancelotti makes three changes, the final roll of the dice perhaps to spark any hopes of a comeback. It’s all over however, City have been the better team. Madrid run rampant at the Etihad.
Manchester City are now leading 3-0, a big goal and that should be it, an own goal from the Kevin de Bruyne freekick, Madrid fail to keep out the danger and they concede again. That should be it, City in the driving seat.
Jack Grealish has been near unplayable today, he wins another freekick and Camavinga goes into the book.
Another big save from Erling Haaland, that should’ve been the game, but Thibaut Courtois keeps his in the game, a massive save to keep Real Madrid still in the game. The ball saved by Courtois’ feet then rattles the bar and goes out.
Toni Kroos makes way for Marco Asensio, Real Madrid pushing for the equaliser. It’s all in or nothing for Madrid now, Manchester City defending really well.
What a chance! Real Madrid getting stretched now, Manchester City attacking sporadically, everytime Madrid miss a pass, Man City are there to counter.
A rare counter-attack from Real Madrid halted abruptly as Gundogan puts in a rash challenge on Vinicius junior, meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger comes on to replace Luka Modric.
Real Madrid looking to find that all elusive goal, meanwhile a massive mistake from Dani Carvajal whose last ditch challenge denies Gundogan a clear shot at goal.
This one was coming all day long, Jack Grealish was fouled by Dani Carvajal, referee books him. The resulting freekick goes short and Madrid able to defend well.
Jack Grealish has owned Dani Carvajal today, not been the Spaniard’s day so far, Madrid successfully defend a corner and try to attack but guess who’s there to thwart the danger? Kyle Walker who has matched Vinicius Junior step by step.
Ruben Diaz booked for a foul on Real Madrid, Benzema tries to play Vinicius in behind, the Brazilian is fouled. Alaba takes a crack at goal but Ederson makes a brilliant save.
Real Madrid begin the second half on a positive note, they’re keeping the ball, promising signs so far. No changes from either manager so far.
A big second half kicks off, Real Madrid attacking from left to right looking to find a way back in the contest. City lead 2-0, can Carlo Ancelotti’s side inflict another remontada? We shall know soon.
Bernardo Silva’s two goals have been the difference between the two sides so far. Manchester City in seventh heaven, they’ve been much much better than Real Madrid and its reflecting on the scoreline. Can Carlo Ancelotti turn it around?
Manchester City leading Real Madrid 2-0, and they have been head and shoulders above the Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been here before, but tonight they haven’t played well at all. A big second half to come very soon.
Added time in the first half, Manchester City leading, a big block from David Alaba to save his side’s blushes. Meanwhile the referee blows for the half-time whistle.
Bernardo Silva on a hat-trick now, Kevin de Bruyne tries to open up the play, can’t find Haaland, Silva meanwhile lets it fly but Courtois saves again.
Manchester City lead 2-0 now, Bernardo Silva heads in the second goal, Madrid fail to defend their lines properly, the ball reaches Silva and he doesn’t miss from there, Madrid are trailing by two goals now. Its Man City 2-0, can Madrid find a way back in this?
Oh my my! Toni Kroos hits the crossbar with a stunning attempt! Madrid get a corner, Vinicius cuts it back for Benzema who feeds Kroos whose attempt rattles the bar, Ederson was there but the ball was hit with such ferocious speed!
Real Madrid finally able to string together some passes, Rodrygo reaches near Vinicius Junior and unleashed Benzema who can’t catch the ball, Ederson comes to collect.
Not the start Real Madrid would have wanted in this Champions League semifinal second-leg. Haaland fires wide after an intricate play, meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still looking shaky. They are trailing 0-1 now, another big Madrid comeback perhaps?
Goal! Thibaut Courtois is beaten at last! Massive breakthrough, Kevin de Bruyne feeds Bernardo Silva who beat Courtois from close range and finally the deadlock in broken, Manchester City lead 1-0! It’s 2-1 on aggregate, bring it on Real Madrid say the City faithful.
The Belgian goalkeeper has kept it 0-0. Thibaut Courtois take a bow! Real Madrid are level somehow, crosses being fed back to back and Thibaut is keeping it all out. Another delivery aimed at Haaland, his headed effort is kept out with a big one-handed save from Thibaut!
Kevin de Bruyne fires his free-kick wide. The Belgian was trying to catch his compatriot Thibaut Courtois off the guard, but couldn’t get his set piece on the goal. City continue to dominate the possession.
Jack Grealish delivers a sumptous cross to Erling Haaland, the Norwegian aims at the goal and Thibaut Courtois makes a point blank save. The Belgian is proving to be difference yet again, goal line clearance from Alaba. Madrid survive somehow.
John Stones takes aim but can’t keep the shot in the frame, shot goes narrowly wide. Manchester City are bossing the possession, Madrid defending in numbers.
The two coaches, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are very well aware of each other’s tactics, and just like the first leg, tonight’s clash also promises to be an epic encounter. The defending champs, Los Blancos come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Getafe, but they surrendered the La Liga title to Barcelona. Having won the Copa del Rey already, after beating Osasuna, Madrid will want to end the campaign on a high by winning what would be an unprecedented 15th Champions League title.
On the other hand, Man City are chasing a treble this season and while they have yet to lift any silverware so far this campaign, Guardila’s side are well placed in the Premier League to defend their league crown and will lock horns with Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month. The Sky Blues come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Everton.
As far as team news is concerned, Ancelotti’s men have been dealt a massive blow as Eduardo Camavinga was injured against Getafe and the Frenchman has rarely put a foot wrong ever since he started playing at left-back. Real Madrid would be hoping that the teenager can recover in time, otherwise, David Alaba is likely to start as full-back while the La Liga giants are set to welcome Eder Miltao for the second leg after he served a suspension during the previous clash in the Spanish capital.
For Manchester City, there are no injury concerns and Guardiola is likely to field a full-strength playing XI with the onus on Erling Haaland to score goals after being kept at bay by Madrid’s defence in the first leg.