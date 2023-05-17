Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 semi-final: How to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City will be aiming to make full use of their home advantage as they are set to host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals tonight.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunning equaliser in the first leg of the tie to earn a 1-1 draw for Manchester City. Brazilian defender Eder Militao will make his return for Real Madrid tonight after missing the first leg due to his ban. Eduardo Camavinga, on the other hand, is expected to start in midfield along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Real Madrid have been unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. The defending Champions League winners, however, have failed to win in their last four away fixtures against Manchester City in the competition.

Apart from Dutch defender Nathan Ake, Manchester City reportedly have a fully fit squad for their second-leg tie against Real Madrid. In the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s side have been unbeaten in their last 25 home matches.

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022-23 second leg semi-final be played?

The Champions League second-leg semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on May 18, Thursday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022-23 second leg semi-final be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 second-leg semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022-23 second leg semi-final start?

The Champions League second-leg semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022-23 second leg semi-final?

The Champions League second-leg semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2022-23 second leg semi-final on TV?

The Champions League second leg semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vincius