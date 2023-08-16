Manchester City vs Sevilla Live Football Streaming For UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final: How to Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla Coverage on TV And Online

After clinching a historic treble last season, Manchester City will eye to secure their maiden silverware of this year’s campaign when they take on reigning Europa League winner Sevilla in the final of the UEFA Super Cup. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium in Piraeus, Greece on August 17. City could have won their first trophy of this season when they faced off against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield final last Sunday, but Pep Guardiola’s boys failed on the occasion, losing the match on penalties.

However, Manchester City returned to winning ways in their first Premier League fixture against Burnley as they registered a 3-0 victory in the away fixture, riding on a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal by Rodri. Meanwhile, Sevilla have begun their journey this season on a disappointing note. The Spanish side endured a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Valencia in the opening La Liga game. The scoreboard remained 1-1 till the 88th minute when Javi Guerra scored for Valencia to pick up a last-gasp win.

Ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla will take place on August 17, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match Manchester City vs Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium in Greece.

At what time will the UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla begin?

The UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match between Manchester City and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match?

Manchester City vs Sevilla match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2023 Final match?

The Manchester City vs Sevilla match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Sevilla Possible Starting XI: