Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Pens Contract Extension Till 2028

Premier League club Manchester City has announced that striker Julian Alvarez has signed a one-year extension to his existing contract.

The striker, who played a starring role as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in December, will remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2028. He had initially signed a five-year contract in 2022.

“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential," Alvarez said.

“This is a club that looks after its players, and I have felt so supported throughout my time here. I am now focused on getting better and helping City win trophies," he added.

Alvarez moved to Manchester last July, joining from River Plate where he forged a reputation as a deadly goalscorer. He managed 54 goals and 31 assists in 122 River Plate appearances - including a strike in their 4-0 win over Racing that sealed the 2021 Argentine league title.

Widely considered one of South America’s top talents, he has enjoyed a fine debut season in English football, scoring 10 goals in 33 games, as well as bagging four at the Qatar World Cup as Argentina lifted the trophy for the first time since 1986.

City agreed on the deal to sign Alvarez from River Plate in January 2022, but the striker remained at his boyhood club until July to complete their Copa Libertadores campaign.

He made his senior international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June 2021, replacing Angel Di Maria with an hour gone, and was part of the squad that won the Copa America a month later, a wonderful precursor to their World Cup triumph just three months ago.

In total, he has 19 caps for Argentina, scoring seven goals.

