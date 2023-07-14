Trends :Delhi FloodsTomato PricesKajolIndia Women vs Bangladesh Women
Home » Football » Manchester City's Kyle Walker Reaches 'Verbal Agreement' With Bayern

Manchester City's Kyle Walker Reaches 'Verbal Agreement' With Bayern

The City right-back is out exploring options to find a more prominent role in the starting eleven, following being underutilized by Pep Guardiola last season.

Advertisement

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 17:46 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Manchester City's Kyle Walker. (Credit: AFP)
Manchester City's Kyle Walker. (Credit: AFP)

Latest reports state that Manchester City right-back has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich over a two-year deal that will see him stay in Bayern till 2025, with the option of an extra year as well.

Walker, who has spent six years in Manchester, was offered a two-year extension earlier this month. But after having won the elusive treble with City, it seems as if the Englishman is set to conquer new territory.

Since joining from Spurs in 2017, Walker has played a massive part in Pep Guardiola’s dominating Manchester City side, winning five league titles and most recently a long-awaited Champions League trophy.

Advertisement

Walker even came out last month expressing his desire to stay in Manchester. However, it now seems as though he’s ready for a fresh challenge, and the rumoured £15m ($19m) move to Bayern could be the perfect opportunity for him to secure a guaranteed starting eleven spot.

While City continue to hold dialogue with Bayern Munich over the future of Joao Cancelo – who spent the second half of the last season on loan in Germany – it now looks as though those two clubs could move towards completing talks over Kyle Walker.

Acquiring Walker will allow Bayern to offload French right-back Benjamin Pavard and will also provide them with a sure-fire starter in the squad for the season to come.

Walker has made 254 appearances for City, winning 14 trophies with City during his stint.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • But, he witnessed his role in the team diminish last season under Pep Guardiola’s change in defensive shape, which left him on the bench across multiple key features.

    Manchester City are understood to be in the market for a replacement for Walker this summer, but given the options across Europe being at a premium this window, Pep Guardiola and his staff may opt to adapt and convert existing options into right-backs.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 14, 2023, 17:46 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 17:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App