Manchester City's Kyle Walker Reaches 'Verbal Agreement' With Bayern

Latest reports state that Manchester City right-back has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich over a two-year deal that will see him stay in Bayern till 2025, with the option of an extra year as well.

Walker, who has spent six years in Manchester, was offered a two-year extension earlier this month. But after having won the elusive treble with City, it seems as if the Englishman is set to conquer new territory.

Since joining from Spurs in 2017, Walker has played a massive part in Pep Guardiola’s dominating Manchester City side, winning five league titles and most recently a long-awaited Champions League trophy.

Walker even came out last month expressing his desire to stay in Manchester. However, it now seems as though he’s ready for a fresh challenge, and the rumoured £15m ($19m) move to Bayern could be the perfect opportunity for him to secure a guaranteed starting eleven spot.

While City continue to hold dialogue with Bayern Munich over the future of Joao Cancelo – who spent the second half of the last season on loan in Germany – it now looks as though those two clubs could move towards completing talks over Kyle Walker.

Acquiring Walker will allow Bayern to offload French right-back Benjamin Pavard and will also provide them with a sure-fire starter in the squad for the season to come.

Walker has made 254 appearances for City, winning 14 trophies with City during his stint.