Manchester City's Newly Introduced Transfer Rule Could Stall Joao Cancelo's Potential Move To Arsenal: Report

With the Premier League campaign on the verge of coming to an end, Arsenal have already started making plans for the summer transfer window, which will start on June 10. According to media reports, Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has appeared to be on Arsenal’s radar this summer. But in a sensational turn of events, it is now being understood that Manchester City have probably made a last-ditch effort to stall Cancelo’s potential move to Arsenal. A report published by Football Insider claimed last month that Manchester City officials decided that they will not let their players sign for Arsenal from this summer transfer window onwards.

Manchester City had let striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Oleksandr Zinchenko go to Arsenal last season. The two blockbuster moves paid off Arsenal as Jesus and Zinchenko were outstanding for the Mikel Arteta-coached side this season, While Arsenal reportedly roped in Jesus for £45million, the Emirates Stadium-based outfit shelled out £30million plus £2million of add-ons cost for the Ukrainian left-back. The Brazilian striker has till now scored 10 goals after playing 31 matches for Arsenal. Zinchenko, on the other hand, has so far donned the Arsenal jersey on 33 occasions.

Coming back to Joao Cancelo, the Portuguese international has played 19 matches for Bayern Munich since joining the Bavarian giants on loan from Manchester City. The 28-year-old completed his loan move to Bayern Munich earlier this year in February. Cancelo, during his stint at Manchester City, won two Premier League titles. He was also named in the Premier League Team of the Year on two occasions. It was recently reported by multiple outlets that the defending Bundesliga champions do not intend to trigger the option to acquire the services of Cancelo on a permanent deal. Amid talks of Cancelo signing for Arsenal, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel cleared his stance on the much-talked-about topic.

“We haven’t had that conversation yet. I think he feels very comfortable here. But in the end, all parties in such a loan deal are part of the decision. Regardless, I love him. His qualities and desire to train are unique. Of course, he still has room to become part of the team and contribute his skills to the team. I have a feeling he’s really happy. We’ll discuss everything else after the season," Thomas Tuchel reportedly said at a press conference.