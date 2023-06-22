Trends :Russia-Wagner ClashPM Modi's US VisitRashimka MandannaNPS Scheme
Home » Football » Manchester United and Bayern Munich 'Favourites' to Sign Randal Kolo Muani: Report

Eintracht Frankfurt has set the value for 24-year-old Randal Kolo Muani at €100 million

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 13:44 IST

Randal Kolo Muani at Eintracht Frankfurt (Twitter)
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly been leading the race to acquire the signature of Randal Kolo Muani, an emerging attacker from France. According to a report by French outlet L Equipe, Kolo Muani’s current club Eintracht Frankfurt has set the value for the 24-year-old at €100 million. But as there is also scope for negotiation, the transfer deal could be done at around 60-70 million. As per his current contract, Kolo Muani could stay with Frankfurt till the summer of 2027.

After earning a ticket to the next Champions League with a third-place finish in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are keen to bolster their attacking third during this summer transfer window, with boss Erik Ten Hag on the hunt for a long-time investment. Although, the Red Devils can see fierce competition from Bayern Munich to make the Kolo Muani deal happen as the Bundesliga giants are also keeping their eyes on the World Cup finalist.

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer as a free agent, Randal Kolo Muani has taken his game to another level, becoming the hottest prodigy of the previous Bundesliga season. An exceptional combination of speed and goal-poaching ability, Kolo Muani made 43 appearances for Frankfurt last season across all competitions and netted 23 goals in total while providing 17 assists.

Kolo Muani’s recent development also helped him earn seven international call-ups since making a move to Bundesliga. He also marked his presence in the scoresheet for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year. The former Nantes frontman also made a brief appearance in the most-important final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

    • Thanks to his red-hot form last season, Kolo Muani was expected to attract offers from some major clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt have already informed the potential suitors that any offer below €80 million won’t be considered, a report by HardTackle.com said earlier. But the final call will only be taken by Kolo Muani, for whom an offer to play in the Premier League could be quite difficult to turn down.

    Kolo Muani, however, previously expressed his desire to play at least another season for Frankfurt despite receiving multiple mouth-watering offers from several top clubs. Speaking about his transfer rumours, Kolo Muani told TMW, “I could possibly stay. Due to the length of my contract, it is possible that I will continue to play as Eintracht’s striker. The pressure of the millions is real, but there will be another opportunity to bid farewell. This is not the right time."

    first published: June 22, 2023, 13:44 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 13:44 IST
