Manchester United and Bayern Munich 'Favourites' to Sign Randal Kolo Muani: Report

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly been leading the race to acquire the signature of Randal Kolo Muani, an emerging attacker from France. According to a report by French outlet L Equipe, Kolo Muani’s current club Eintracht Frankfurt has set the value for the 24-year-old at €100 million. But as there is also scope for negotiation, the transfer deal could be done at around 60-70 million. As per his current contract, Kolo Muani could stay with Frankfurt till the summer of 2027.

After earning a ticket to the next Champions League with a third-place finish in the Premier League this season, Manchester United are keen to bolster their attacking third during this summer transfer window, with boss Erik Ten Hag on the hunt for a long-time investment. Although, the Red Devils can see fierce competition from Bayern Munich to make the Kolo Muani deal happen as the Bundesliga giants are also keeping their eyes on the World Cup finalist.

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer as a free agent, Randal Kolo Muani has taken his game to another level, becoming the hottest prodigy of the previous Bundesliga season. An exceptional combination of speed and goal-poaching ability, Kolo Muani made 43 appearances for Frankfurt last season across all competitions and netted 23 goals in total while providing 17 assists.

Kolo Muani’s recent development also helped him earn seven international call-ups since making a move to Bundesliga. He also marked his presence in the scoresheet for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year. The former Nantes frontman also made a brief appearance in the most-important final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.