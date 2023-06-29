Trends :Rain UpdatesAshes 2023Kiara AdvaniAlia BhattBigg Boss OTT
Home » Football » Manchester United and Chelsea Agree to 55 Million Pound Transfer of Mason Mount, According to Sources

Manchester United and Chelsea Agree to 55 Million Pound Transfer of Mason Mount, According to Sources

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 23:49 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Mason Mount (Twitter)
Mason Mount (Twitter)

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been ongoing since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Advertisement

United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

ALSO READ| Inter Kashi Launched in Partnership With Three European Clubs, Eye I-League Participation

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

    Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United has been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 29, 2023, 23:49 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 23:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App