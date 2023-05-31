Trends :Entertainment NewsWTC FinalKangana RanautWorld No Tobacco Day
Manchester United Coach Erik Ten Hag Says Harry Maguire 'Has a Decision to Make'

Manchester United Coach Erik Ten Hag Says Harry Maguire 'Has a Decision to Make'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is happy to have Harry Maguire but will have to make a decision about his future at the Old Trafford

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:11 IST

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (AP)
Manchester United’s coach, Erik ten Hag, says Harry Maguire faces a significant decision about his future with the Premier League club.

Though Maguire has a contract with Manchester United that runs until 2025 and continues to be a key part of the England squad, national team coach Gareth Southgate recently suggested that his international place could be at risk due to only playing 16 times in the Premier League.

Despite also featuring seven times in the Europa League, Maguire’s lack of sharpness led to errors in his team’s quarterfinal defeat to Sevilla, underlining the need for the towering defender to see more action.

However, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ranking higher in the Old Trafford pecking order, Ten Hag concedes that it won’t be straightforward for the imposing defender.

“No one would be content with this situation," the coach mentioned in an interview with The Times.

The former Ajax boss acknowledged that Maguire was also dissatisfied with not playing every week but maintained that “he consistently trains at peak levels, putting in 100% effort. He manages that situation well and his captaincy makes him important to the squad.

“He’s up against stiff competition from Raphael Varane, who’s fantastic. Let’s say I’m pleased he’s here and when we needed him, he performed. But it’s also a decision he has to make," the coach said.

Maguire had joined Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City for 80 million pounds and his contract runs until 2025. The defender represented England played in all five of 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar but manager Gareth Southgate recently said that Maguire reiterated that his concerned for lack of playing time.

Ten Hag was also queried about the future of David de Gea after the goalkeeper made some errors this campaign. He assured that the 32-year-old would be at Manchester United for the 2023-24 season but refrained from making any further guarantees.

“I won’t say he will always be my number one because in a club like United, there should be competition for all positions," he explained.

United finished third in the league and won the League Cup in Ten Hag’s first season as manager. They have the chance to add another trophy when they host champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    first published: May 31, 2023, 10:10 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 10:11 IST
