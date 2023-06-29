Trends :Rain UpdatesAshes 2023Kiara AdvaniAlia BhattBigg Boss OTT
Manchester United Expected to Pay Release Cause for Benefica Forward Goncalo Ramos: Report

Manchester United Expected to Pay Release Cause for Benefica Forward Goncalo Ramos: Report

Goncalo Ramos, who is known as the next Cristiano Ronaldo, is being targetted by Manchester United

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 15:39 IST

Manchester United

Goncalo Ramos (Twitter)
Goncalo Ramos (Twitter)

Manchester United may have finally decided on their next big-money move ahead of the next season. It has been learnt that Manchester United are quite interested in Benfica star Goncalo Ramos. The Premier League outfit are reportedly willing to match Ramos’ release clause to secure the player’s signing which would make him the first signing of the summer transfer window. Ramos took the world by storm when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and scored a hattrick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The brilliant individual performance put him on the radar of several European clubs including Manchester United. According to FourFourTwo, the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha claims that Benfica president Rui Costa believes Manchester United are willing to match the release clause of Ramos. The Red Devils, however, reportedly face competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    • Dubbed as ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’, Goncalo Ramos broke into the footballing scene by scoring three sublime goals and securing Portugal’s win in the round of 16 of the Qatar World Cup last year. Portugal went on to lose to a resilient Morocco side in the quarter-finals, conceding a 1-0 defeat against the African nation. Ramos, however, has shown no signs of slowing down. In his 47 appearances with Benfica in the 2022-23 season, he scored 27 goals while providing 12 assists and winning the Portuguese league for his side. His stunning numbers include three goals and three assists in the Champion League last season. Overall, he has 41 goals to his name in 106 appearances for Benfica. In international football, the 22-year-old has so far scored four goals in seven matches.

    With Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe rumoured heavily to move out of the French capital, PSG are in dire need of a forward. Even star player Neymar is unwilling to spend any more time at PSG. Manchester United, on the other hand, reportedly listed 13 of their players on the transfer market. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is currently looking to breathe some life into the squad by signing a fresh striker and Ramos remains to be their primary pursuit in the summer transfer window.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 15:39 IST
