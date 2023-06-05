Manchester United Expected to Sign South Korean Centre-Back From Napoli

Manchester United are in search of a new face in the central defence as the club is planning to end its ties with Harry Maguire. Amid talks over who could fill the shoes of the English defender, a report by Corriere dello Sport has said that the Red Devils are interested in signing Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean footballer came under the radar of United while playing in the Chinese Super League. But back then, the Premier League giants did not make a formal bid.

With United confirmed of participating in the Champions League next season, boss Erik Ten Hag is eyeing some significant modifications to the squad. Kim Min-Jae, who has a release clause of €60m in his current contract with Napoli, can join United this summer, the report claimed. The release clause will available to trigger for a short period of 15 days from July 1.

Kim Min-Jae has well and truly proved his defensive prowess since joining Napoli in 2022. He played a crucial role in Napoli’s journey to the Champions League quarter-finals this season. But Luciano Spalletti’s side failed to advance to the next stage, being beaten 2-0 by fellow Serie A club AC Milan. Although from Min-Jae’s perspective, it was certainly a breakthrough season.