Manchester United Fans Protest Against Owners on Day of Kit Launch Outside Adidas Megastore

Fans of English giants Manchester United gathered outside the entrance of the Adidas megastore on the day of the launch of the new kit of the club for the upcoming season and staged a protest against the American owners of the club, The Glazers.

The agitation comes amid a long drawn-out sale of the club by the Glazers, which hasn’t yet been completed despite concrete interest shown by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamid Al Thani of Qatar and the founder of INEOS Jim Ratcliffe.

“The overwhelming majority of United fans want to see a conclusion to this protracted sale process with the majority supporting a full sale, at least based on our soundings. Protest planned on Tuesday to make that message clear," 1958 stated.

The disillusioned fans demand a full sale of the club by the Glazers following the built-up distrust in the ownership, which has been a topic of discussion for more than a while now.

While Qatari prince Al Thani wanted a complete buyout of the club, it was reported that Ratcliffe wanted the Glazers to retain a minority stake at the club.

Both interested parties have submitted their bids to the owners of the club, who said that they are exploring strategic alternatives for the club.

The delay in the sale of the club could also have an impact on United’s transfer window as the uncertainty about the ownership could restrict the spending power of club manager Erik ten Hag and his staff.

United won their last Premier League title in the year 2013 before legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management, and the PL trophies have since dried up.

