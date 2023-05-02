Manchester United Head Coach Erik Ten Hag Underlines The Need to Sign Strikers

Manchester United’s urgent need to sign a striker is known to all. Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year, they lacked the presence of a dependable figure in the attacking line-up. Manchester United did land Wout Weghorst from Burnley but the Dutchman’s loan move is set to end at the end of this season. In a situation like this, Ten Hag has urged Manchester United officials to sign quality strikers for next season. “I think everyone knows, it’s not a secret that over the whole season, we had a shortage of No 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Antony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of front-line players. With less players we have to cover many games, so definitely we need front-line players who strengthen the squad," the Dutch coach was quoted as saying by The National News ahead of Manchester United Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

With 29 goals, Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s current highest scorer this season. The English striker has been used as a No. 9 by Erik ten Hag on multiple occasions. Despite, Rashford’s brilliant performance this season, Ten Hag underlined the need to secure some key figures to “improve the front line." Skipper Bruno Fernandes claims the second spot on the list of Manchester United’s top goalscorers this season.

Advertisement

Manchester United officials were reportedly exploring options to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Apart from Osimhen, the Red Devils were closely following some other names like- Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax. It was learnt that Manchester United’s reluctance to secure a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane forced the Old Trafford-based outfit to look for other alternatives. It is understood that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s tendency to drive a hard bargain compelled Manchester United to defer negotiations for Kane.

In their last assignment, Manchester United got the better of seventh-placed Aston Villa by one goal to nil in Premier League on Sunday. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes netted the solitary goal of the fixture. Manchester United are now placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here