Manchester United Interested in Signing Barcelona Full-Back Sergino Dest This Summer: Report

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona are looking to offload Sergino Dest this summer for a transfer fee of around €17million. Manchester United, reportedly, seem to be quite interested in landing Dest ahead of the next season. English sides like Fulham and Crystal Palace are understood to have also shown their interest in the American international. Having previously worked with Dest at Ajax, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag boasts a good understanding of his former player. According to reports Dest was previously Ten Hag’s top target after Aaron Wan-Bissaka failed to impress the Dutchman while playing as a right back. With Wan-Bissaka’s future in doubt, Dest can very well be a part of the Manchester United squad.

It is being learnt that Barcelona will be interested to recover the €21.2million they had spent for Sergino Dest in 2020, however, they would be open to negotiations. A loan move, followed by a permanent deal can also be in the offing for the American full-back.

Sergino Dest was scouted by former Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman in October 2020. He signed the American defender on a five-year deal from Ajax. The player, reportedly, cost the Spanish giants around €21.2million with the buyout clause being set at a whopping €400 million.