Manchester United Interested in Signing Fulham Star Joao Palhinha: Report

Owing to his red-hot form in this Premier League season, Joao Palhinha is expected to double his value in the upcoming summer transfer window. Palhinha, who joined Fulham last year for £17million last year, has come under the radar of several top clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham and Newcastle. Now, Manchester United have also joined the race to sign the Portuguese midfielder, a report by the Sun stated. For a reason, United boss Erik Ten Hag will aim to bring a decent replacement for Casemiro as the former Real Madrid star’s recent disciplinary record has become a major headache for the United boss.

Joao Palhinha has since shifted his base to England and has taken his game to another level. The 27-year-old has recorded more tackles than any midfielder across the big five leagues in Europe. His performance has also made a significant impact on Fulham’s journey in this Premier League as the club looks promising to qualify for a UEFA competition.

In his 24 league appearances so far, Palhinha has completed 102 successful tackles while also marking his presence in the scoresheet thrice. His price can also increase due to the fact that he has more than four years left on his contract and that Fulham has the option for an additional year. However, considering his age, the Portuguese footballer can lose some deals as most cubs prefer young talents.

Looking at the other clubs, Liverpool needs to improve in the middle, perhaps more than Manchester United. The Reds might make a full revamp at the position as James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club as free agents at the end of this season. Among others, Rodrigo Bentancur’s long-term injury may possibly create a position available for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs’ local rival Chelsea might require a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, who is standing on the verge of contract expiration. Additionally, they recently sold Jorginho to Arsenal, who might be eager to make more upgrades to their midfield. Hence, Palhinha might also be a viable option for the Gunners. Meanwhile, Newcastle has improved significantly this year and will look to build a more powerful side next season.

