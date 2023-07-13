'This is What we Play for': Mason Mount Lauds Manchester United Supporters After Leeds Friendly

English football’s most decorated football club, Manchester United, opened their pre-season friendlies on Wednesday with a win over fellow English side Leeds United. The Red Devils came out on top as Erik ten Hag’s men registered a 2-0 win over the team that was relegated from the Premier League and will contest in the Championship for a swift return to the English top-flight.

Noam Emeran and Joel Hugill were on target for the Red Devils after having come off the bench to power the Manchester heavyweights to a convincing win.

The 20-year-old French forward Emeran opened the scoring and put United a goal to the good before 19-year-old centre forward Hugill netted the second of the game to give United a two-goal cushion.

Advertisement

United’s latest recruit, Mason Mount featured in the starting eleven and put in a good performance. The English midfielder, who signed for ten Hag and Co. in the ongoing summer transfer window is a proven quantity having displayed his talent with the London club Chelsea over the years.

He was given the start and was on the field for the first period of the game in which he impressed the Dutchman.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE Updates, 13 July: Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo, Manchester United Face Crunch Andre Onana Talks

Following the win, Mount commended the incredible support the team received in Oslo.

“When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing," the 24-year-old midfielder said.

“They came out and showed up for us today and it’s amazing to see," he told MUTV.

Advertisement

“This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud," the former Chelsea man opined.

Head coach ten Hag was pleased with the midfielder who looked solid in the run-out handed to him by the manager at the Ullevall Stadium on Wednesday.

“Oh (he was) great, but we could expect this. He has so many skills and I’m sure we will take so much joy from him," the 53-year-old gaffer said.