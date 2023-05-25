Manchester United May Target Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in Blockbuster Transfer Move

With Vinicius Jr suffering constant racist attacks in Spain, Manchester United are reportedly thinking of taking advantage of the turbulent scenario. The club is reportedly planning to acquire the service of the Real Madrid forward in the coming season. As per a report by Defensa Central, boss Erik ten Hag will reconstruct United’s attacking unit next season and Vinicius could be a great choice for the Dutch manager. It is learnt that the Red Devils are willing to pay around €200 million to sign Vinicius in the summer transfer window. The value is quite higher than the Brazilian superstar’s market price of €120 million.

Vinicius Jr has been a crucial component of Carlo Ancelotti’s setup at Real Madrid. The 22-year-old winger has netted 23 goals while providing 21 assists across all competitions this season. But Vinicius is considering shifting his base from Spain in the upcoming season after receiving racial abuses from Valencia fans during a La Liga fixture on May 21.

During Madrid’s away outing at the Mestalla Stadium, the home supporters were heard yelling “monkey" at Vinicius. Following the unpleasant event, the Brazilian dropped a powerful statement on Twitter and termed Spain “a country of racists." “The championship (La Liga) that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists," he added. The Tweet sparked speculations about Vinicius’ departure from the Santiago Bernabeu anytime sooner.

Manchester United have significantly enhanced their game under the guidance of Ten Hag this season. They took home the Carabao Cup and are hoping for a top-four finish in the Premier League. With United expecting to return to the Champions League next season, Ten Hag will eye to prepare a world-class team, in which Vinicius is thought to be the best fit in the attack line alongside Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Although, United will need to wait for the green signal from Real Madrid, who will try their best to restrict the departure of Vinicius. Considering his age and calibre, the Brazilian forward is anticipated to be the next big thing in world football. In this scenario, Madrid will not be quick to take the decision of releasing him. But the final call will be taken by Vinicius, who is currently not quite happy with Spanish football fans.