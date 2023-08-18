Nick Powell Opens Up On Why His Stint At Manchester United Doesn’t Really Count

Former Manchester United forward Nick Powell has made some shocking confessions about his tenure with the Red Devils. Powell was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016. The player failed to impress at Old Trafford and was released after spending four seasons at the club. While speaking to SPORTbible in an interview he said, “I don’t really count Manchester United as part of my career. I only played nine games. It’s not like I was a United player." Powell was grateful for the opportunity he got at the time but he felt that he just didn’t take it as seriously as he should have.

Powell attracted interest from some of England’s most elite clubs with his performances, after netting 16 goals for Crewe in his first full season as a professional footballer. It included a smashing volley from outside the box in the League Two Play-off final.

The forward was branded by Sir Alex Ferguson as “an exceptional talent" before his move to Manchester from Crewe Alexandra in 2012. He was 18 years old at the time when he was signed for £6 million by the English club. Powell made an instant impact after scoring on his Premier League debut but not much success followed since. During his tenure at Manchester United, he was restricted to only three starts and six club appearances from 2012-2016. Powell was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Leicester City before his contract expired in 2016.

Powell is a very private person who has always preferred to keep a low profile. This explains his mysterious disappearance from the limelight. Regardless, Powell is known to be incredibly open when it comes to speaking his mind as he rarely holds back in an interview.