Manchester United Plotting Move for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United will reportedly make a play for Bayern Munich player Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder has been added to United’s shortlist as Erik Ten Hag finalises his summer transfer plans, reported Football Insider.

The Red Devils were said to be interested in signing former PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo. In fact, Gapko was linked with a move to United in both the summer and January transfer windows. However, the Dutch attacker joined United’s bitter rivals, Liverpool, instead after impressing at the World Cup for the Netherlands. Gapko is now an indispensable cog of the Merseyside club as he has scored six goals and provided three assists in his first 24 games for Liverpool.

United are no doubt frustrated at seeing Gakpo join a direct rival.

But United could soon have their revenge as Ten Hag is plotting to hijack Liverpool’s move for another Dutch player.

Recent reports suggest that the Anfield club are interested in signing a few midfielders this summer, with Brighton stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan player Nicolo Barellam, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount on their list of targets.

So, Manchester United are now willing to go head-to-head with the Reds for Gravenberch.

Ten Hag wants a powerful and athletic player at Old Trafford in order to strengthen his midfield department and Gravenberch could fulfil that requirement.

Interestingly, Gravenberch was handed his senior debut by Ten Hag at Ajax in 2018. They have a working relationship in all probability as they had spent two years together in Amsterdam before Gravenberch joined Bayern and Ten Hag left for Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Gravenberch could be willing to move to the Premier League as he has been sidelined at the Allianz Arena. The 21-year-old has started in just one game in the Bundesliga this season.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is also on the radar of Erik ten Hag for this summer’s transfer window. But getting an established striker is likely the number one priority for United.

Wout Weghorst’s loan deal will expire at the end of the season and Anthony Martial is also likely to depart Old Trafford. It remains to be seen how the rebuilding process of Manchester United plays out.