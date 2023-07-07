Manchester United Ready To Bid £50m for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have their eyes set on Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund, as the Red Devils are set to prepare a 50 million euro bid to acquire the youngster.

The 20-year-old has been a high-priority target for Manchester United, who are in dire need of attacking firepower for this upcoming season.

United’s search for a striker has also been adjusted after a potential bid for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Ten Hag’s first choice, and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen was considered too expensive given the club’s financial regulations.

Erik Ten Hag would also seemingly prefer to sign the young Dane to help lead their attack from the front, as compared to their other target, Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani.

Hojlund, who signed to Atalanta from Copenhagen last year, had a breakout season in Serie A. Atalanta acted swiftly to secure his services 12 months ago, forking out around €17m to sign the striker, who bagged nine goals and two assists in the 32 appearances.

Given United’s counter-attacking style of play, Hojlund’s pace and eye for goal will prove to be extremely beneficial for the side, if they were to sign him.

Hojlund’s stock really started to rise in March, when he scored five goals across his first two appearances for Denmark, against Finland and Kazakhstan.

His international teammate Phillip Billing, who plays for Bournemouth, took to talk about Hojland’s potential and future.

“He is a huge talent who can go really far if he continues to keep his feet on the ground," Billing said during the March international break, as quoted by Tribal Football.

“Manchester United… The way he plays, I can see him there in the summer. They also apparently lack a striker. He has enormous potential and I feel he is a United player."

United are operating under a strict budget due to financial fair play considerations and will be hoping to sign the swashbuckling youngster for a fee of around 50 million euros.