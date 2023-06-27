Trends :Rain UpdatesAlia BhattAshes 2023Dharmendra
Home » Football » Manchester United Release Kit for 2023/24 Season, Jersey to be Made with '100% Recycled Materials'

Manchester United Release Kit for 2023/24 Season, Jersey to be Made with '100% Recycled Materials'

Manchester United's 2023-24 jersey pays homage to the the iconic red rose in a stunning geometric design and draws inspiration from the bridge over the River Irwell

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 16:01 IST

Manchester

Manchester United's 2023-24 jersey (Twitter)
Manchester United's 2023-24 jersey (Twitter)

Manchester United launched the new adidas home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season on Tuesday.

“The deep connection between Manchester and its rich industrial heritage is beautifully represented in our new home kit," Manchester United wrote on their website.

The jersey pays homage to the city’s iconic red rose in a stunning geometric design and draws inspiration from the bridge over the River Irwell, which connects Manchester and Salford and stands as a symbol of the city’s strength and its profound impact on the world during the industrial revolution.

Advertisement

The predominantly red jersey boasts black detailing across the shoulders and a red, white, and black striped flat-knit crew neck collar. The club crest and adidas logo shine bright in white on the chest.

The new home jersey not only represents the fans and the city but also features innovative technologies to enhance player performance.

The on-field version of the shirt utilises ‘HEAT.RDY’ technology, which keeps players comfortable and cool by utilising breathable fabric that absorbs moisture and dries quickly.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • The replica version, designed for fans, incorporates ‘AEROREADY’ technology, which ensures the body stays dry by using sweat-wicking and absorbent materials.

    Furthermore, the new home kit is manufactured with 100% recycled materials, demonstrating adidas’ commitment to sustainability and their ongoing efforts to combat plastic waste.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:57 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 16:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App