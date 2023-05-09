Manchester United Set to Let Go Three Players This Summer: Report

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is expected to make his way out of the club at the end of this season. Many were left baffled when Jones penned a contract extension in 2019. Having bagged two Premier League appearances this season so far, English international’s departure does not quite come as a surprise. The scene has not been same for Brandon Williams. The left-back, who enjoyed formidable match-time under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will also reportedly leave Manchester United on a permanent basis after the conclusion of this season. Apart from Jones and Williams, Manchester United will reportedly be severing ties with another defender- Axel Tuanzebe. It is being learnt that Manchester United team management will let these three players go to accommodate a maximum of 24 players.

A report published by The Mirror claims that some Manchester United footballers had to face the wrath of head coach Erik ten Hag in the early phase of the season. The article mentions that five footballers- Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Shola Shoretire and Tegen Mendi- were even expelled from club’s first-team dressing room at the training ground in the summer. It is being understood that a decision like this was taken to fit in the new signings who had arrived in the off-season.

Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Brandon Williams were expected to leave the club during Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer window as Manchester United boss. The Dutchman, however, decided to keep the triumvirate in the squad. Since signing a contract extension in 2019, Jones has managed to make seven Premier League appearances. Jones’ current contract will expire at the end of this season. He is yet to secure his first appearance under Ten Hag. According to media reports, Williams will attract many bidders in the transfer window. Williams has so far played just one match for Manchester United, after completing his loan spell at Norwich City.

Axel Tuanzebe, on the other hand, has had a memorable outing in Manchester United jersey but his stint under Erik ten Hag has not been quite fruitful. The 25-year-old, in all likelihood, will leave the Old Trafford-based outfit this summer.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester United are placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. In their last assignment, they had to suffer an away defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

