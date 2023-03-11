Manchester United Set to Make Harry Kane Top Priority in Summer Transfer Window, Says Report

Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought last month after winning the Carabao Cup. A much-coveted piece of silverware undoubtedly delighted Manchester United fans and head coach Erik ten Hag seems to have already started making his preparations for the next season.

It is being learnt that Manchester United team management are focusing on their attacking department and want to sign a striker as soon as possible. In a bid to bolster their attacking unit, Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move for prolific English striker Harry Kane.

ALSO READ| Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Refuses to Answer Questions About Kylian Mbappe Transfer

Advertisement

A report published by Manchester Evening News claims that Kane has emerged as Ten Hag’s prime target to fortify the attacking line-up of the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. The article mentioned that some sources have revealed the Dutchman’s determination to lure Kane from Tottenham ahead of the next season.

Previously, Harry Kane had expressed his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 amid huge interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. The move eventually did not materialise after the Lillywhites reportedly did not wish to let Kane go.

Erik ten Hag, on the other hand, had opened up on his intention of landing an English striker. The former Ajax manager also confessed that Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League prevented them from focusing on certain high-profile strikers.

“I would like to sign English players because I think there is only one criterion and that’s quality in combination with the price. It looks like English players are quite expensive. It’s a fact you cannot deny. In the end, it’s about quality," the 53-year-old had explained at the start of this season.

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time highest scorer last month after striking in a Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City. Kane is now just one goal away from setting the England scoring record as well. He has till now received three Premier League Golden Boots and one more Golden Boot award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

After playing 416 matches for Tottenham, Harry Kane has 267 goals to his name. In the international circuit, the 29-year-old has 53 goals under his belt. In his next match, Kane is expected to take the field against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, March 11.

Read all the Latest Sports News here