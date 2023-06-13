Trends :Entertainment NewsCyclone BiparjoyTamannaah BhatiaSenthil BalajiAdipurush
Manchester United Shares Jump 20 Percent Amid Reports Over Qatari Takeover Bid

A report hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, son of a former prime minister of Qatar, was likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 16:54 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Manchester United (Image: Man Utd/Twitter)

Manchester United’s shares jumped nearly 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday after a report hinted that Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was likely to succeed with his takeover bid for the English football club.

Qatar’s Al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that Sheikh Jassim, son of a former prime minister of the country, was poised to be announced as the preferred bidder of the Premier League football club, CNBC said.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Future in Major Doubt After Refusal to Extend PSG Contract

Reuters could not immediately verify the Qatari media report, nor did Manchester United respond to a Reuters request for comment.

UK’s Daily Mail said last week that Sheikh Jassim had made a "fifth and final" offer of more than 5 billion pounds ($6.28 billion) after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS reportedly outbid him in April.

New York-listed shares of Manchester United have slumped nearly 14% this year.

The latest "deadline" to finalize Sheikh Jassim’s offer ended on Friday, but no official announcements were made.

    The current owners, the American Glazer family, are reportedly seeking 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion), which would be a world record for any sports club or franchise, but neither bid is that high.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 16:54 IST
