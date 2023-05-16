Manchester United Step up Pursuit For Juventus' Highly Sought After Midfielder Adrien Rabiot: Report

Manchester United’s ambition of signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot crashed last summer due to financial constraints. But that has hardly done enough to put off Manchester United’s interest in Rabiot. It is now being learnt that Manchester United officials have once again stepped up to acquire the services of the Juventus midfielder.

A report published by L’Equipe claims that Rabiot has once again found himself on Manchester United’s radar. With Rabiot’s current Juventus contract set to expire this summer, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder is expected to become a highly sought-after name in the summer transfer window. It is being widely reported that Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has already held talks with Rabiot regarding the French international’s summer transfer move.

With 11 goals and four assists under his belt across all competitions, Adrien Rabiot is arguably enjoying his best spell at Juventus this season. In Serie A, he has so far registered eight goals and three assists.

The 28-year-old had joined the Italian outfit in 2019 and he has so far netted 17 goals after making 173 appearances for the Bianconerri. Rabiot joined Juventus from PSG in July 2019. In international football, he has three goals to his name after featuring in 37 games for Les Bleus.

Adrien Rabiot, much to the delight of Manchester United fans, had expressed his desire to play in the Premier League. Rabiot had mentioned that he wants to evolve in England’s top-flight league.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League. I haven’t got a Premier League team in mind right now. I haven’t chosen a team or anything. It’s a general thing," Rabiot had reportedly revealed in December last year. Previously, Rabiot had spent a few months at Manchester City’s academy in 2008.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have players like Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Christian Eriksen in the midfield. They are yet to take a decision on Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer’s loan move. Adrien Rabiot’s acquisition will certainly help Erik ten Hag in bolstering the midfield area. In their next assignment, the Old Trafford-based outfit will face Bournemouth on May 20.