Manchester United Strike 55 Milion Euro Deal With Inter Milan For Andre Onana

Reports state that Manchester United have agreed to a 55 million euro deal with Inter Milan to bring Inter first-choice keeper Andre Onana over to Old Trafford.

Both clubs agreed to a 51 million euro fee and 4 million euros in add-ons for the Cameroonian.

Erik Ten Hag has had his eyes set on his former player Onana since the beginning of the transfer window, as United are in desperate need of a starting keeper following the departure of stalwart keeper David De Gea this summer.

Advertisement

Onana signed with Inter on a free transfer just last summer after he departed from Ajax. He had a decent Serie A campaign where he made 24 appearances, managed to make 62 saves and kept 8 clean sheets.

However, his performance in the Champions League was astonishing. He made 11 UCL appearances last season, in which he made 47 saves and kept 8 clean sheets.

But, these are not the only reasons why United pursued the Cameroonian.

Onana has established a reputation as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, with his feline-like reflexes and fancy footwork coupled with his knack for making decisive passes from goal.

His quick passing, immaculate first touch and passing range also make Onana a lethal weapon that can be added to their attacking arsenal as well.