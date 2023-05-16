Manchester United Takeover: Avram Glazer Seen at Hotel Owned By Sheikh Jassim's Father, Another Twist in Tale?

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly closing in on a world-record deal to purchase Manchester United, the INEOS group emerged as the club’s potential buyer. But Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer’s latest action seems to have sparked new speculation over the club’s takeover process.

Glazer was reportedly seen leaving a hotel owned by takeover hopeful Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s father. According to media reports, Glazer was seen outside of Claridge’s Hotel in London on Monday, May 15. Needless to say, the pictures have compelled fans to think that Sheikh Jassim is still in the race to claim Manchester United’s ownership.

A report published by Sportbible states that Sheikh Jassim’s father, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, is the owner of the Maybourne Hotel Group, which is the parent organisation of Claridge’s, The article also mentioned that according to Companies House, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, brother of Sheikh Jassim, handles directorial duties of the hotel group.

It is also being learnt that Avram Glazer was also present for Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London. Glazer’s appearance, however, did not go in Manchester United’s favour as they had to suffer a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat.

Earlier this week, Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS were seen as the frontrunners in the Manchester United takeover. Reports suggested that INEOS had come up with a world-record offer of £6 billion.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag recently talked about his side’s potential takeover. “I see a big difference in comparison with last year. There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players. Now many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I’ve noticed that. It looks like there were a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come," the Dutchman told reporters.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester United are placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Manchester United will face Bournemouth on Saturday. The Old Trafford-based outfit will head into the contest after defeating Wolves by two goals to nil.