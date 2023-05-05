Manchester United to Fight Newcastle For Highly Rated Portuguese Defender

Erik ten Hag succeeded in ending Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought this season after winning the Carabao Cup in February. Manchester United still have six matches left in this season’s Premier League but it seems head coach Ten Hag has already started making plans for the summer transfer window.

Apart from finding a suitable figure in the attacking unit, the Dutchman is looking to bolster the defence. Ten Hag, in order to strengthen the Manchester United back line, is looking to sign Portuguese centre-back Goncalo Inacio. According to O Jogo newspaper, Manchester United have already contacted representatives of the Sporting Lisbon defender.

Goncalo Inacio, 21, is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in Europe. It has been understood that Newcastle United have been interested in signing the Portuguese talent. Inacio has played for Sporting 118 times.

With centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire playing rarely this season, Manchester United will have to look for some defenders in the summer transfer window. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’s injuries had compelled Erik ten Hag to deploy Luke Shaw as a centre-back.

Manchester United are currently placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings and the Red Devils will have to continue the momentum to secure a Champions League berth. The Old Trafford-based outfit are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

In their next encounter, Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday. Erik ten Hag, ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion test, issued a warning for his players.

“Satisfaction can lead to laziness, we have six games to go and we want to win every game. You need full focus, full energy and full preparation. We have to get ready for the fight to get the points. We want to win every game; we want to win every competition. It’s clear we want to be in the Champions League, and that’s the competition we’re now fighting for. Good isn’t good enough; we have to do better," Ten Hag told reporters.

Manchester United will be without both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez during the game against Brighton and Hove Albion. In their absence, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are expected to feature in the Manchester United defence.

