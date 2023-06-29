Manchester United to Formally Approach Brighton for Moises Caicedo's Summer Transfer: Report

Manchester United have been in search of a midfielder in recent times. Manchester United will be playing in the Champions League and ahead of Europe’s premier club competition the Red Devils need to bolster their midfield. A report published by Sky Sports claims that the Old Trafford-based outfit are quite interested in landing Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The article suggests that Manchester United are expected to approach Brighton formally for the Ecuadorian international after making an initial contact earlier this week. This is not the first time Manchester United expressed their desire to sign Caicedo. In January 2021, they were in race to sign the then Independiente del Valle midfielder. Manchester United eventually had to pull back on Caicedo. He went on to join Brighton in February 2021 at the age of 19. Caicedo reportedly signed a £4.5m deal to arrive in England.

Moises Caicedo was loaned out to Beerschot in Belgium having played just one match for Brighton. In Premier League, Caicedo made his debut in April 2022. He has so far played 53 matches for the Seagulls across all competitions. Caicedo has two goals to his name in Brighton jersey. In international football, Caicedo has netted three goals after playing 32 matches for Ecuador. Earlier this year in March, Caicedo signed a new Brighton contract until 2027.