Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Coverage on TV And Online

With two matches in hand, Manchester United are two spots above Aston Villa in the Premier League standings. The two teams will be involved in a Premier League encounter on Sunday. The match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. After claiming 54 points so far, Unai Emery’s men are placed in sixth position on the Premier League points table. In their last match, Villa clinched a 1-0 win over Fulham. English defender Tyrone Mings scored the solitary goal of the match to earn the full three for Aston Villa.

Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead in their last fixture against Tottenham. The Erik ten Hag-coached side have been winless in their last three games across all competitions.

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester United and Aston Villa?

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Leander Dendoncker, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia

