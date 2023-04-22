Trends :Sachin TendulkarSRH vs DCKarnataka ElectionsAmritpal Singh
Manchester United vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Published By: Sports Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 21:00 IST

Manchester, England

Manchester United will hope for some change in fortunes in the FA Cup when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a semi-final clash. The match between Man United and Brighton will take place at Wembley on Sunday.

United had a horrific week, crashing out of the Europa League in a feeble fashion. United were defeated by Europa favourites Sevilla 5-2 on aggregate. The result in Andalusia ended United’s hopes of any silverware in Europe this year. They have won the League Cup in England already.

As for Brighton, they are a tough team to beat and are known for their defensive organisation. Roberto De Zerbi’s team defeated Chelsea last weekend in their Premier League encounter and will love to take another English powerhouse down in the FA Cup semis.

Ahead of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton will take place on April 23, Sunday.

Where will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at Wembley Stadium.

At what time will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton begin?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Brighton?

The FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton FA Cup semi-final match?

The Manchester United and Brighton FA Cup semi-final match can be live streamed at the Sony LIV app.

Possible Starting XI:

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

