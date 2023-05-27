Manchester United vs Fulham Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Fulham Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United have already secured a top-four finish this season and will return to the Champions League next season. With 72 points in 37 matches, the Red Devils are now third in the Premier League table. If they want to confirm the position, United will require to pick up the full three points from their final fixture against Fulham. Erik Ten Hag’s boys will play their ultimate game of this season in front of the home supporters as they host Fulham at Old Trafford on May 28. The game will kick off at 9 PM IST.

There is still a possibility of Manchester United ending the season in fourth place because there are just separated by two points from Newcastle. If United would drop points against Fulham and Newcastle could overcome Chelsea in their last game, the Magpies would jump to the third spot. Meanwhile, Fulham are heading towards another mid-table finish. They are currently at No 10 in the tally with 52 points and are expected to remain in that position till the end of the season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Fulham be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at Old Trafford.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Fulham match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Fulham match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Fulham Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Varane, Wan Bissaka, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-up: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Cairney, Willian, Mitrovic