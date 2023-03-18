Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After winning the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will aim to get closer to the second trophy of this season when they square off against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final. The match is slated to be hosted at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester. In the last round, Erik Ten Hag’s boys hammered West Ham United, beating the fellow Premier League side 3-1. On the other hand, Fulham overcame struggling Leeds United in their fifth-round fixture.

Manchester United have been enjoying red-hot form in recent times across all competitions. They have climbed to the third spot in the Premier League table, trailing behind Arsenal and City with 50 points in 26 matches. The team has also booked their ticket in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, defeating Real Betis in the Round of 16 with an aggregate of 5-1.

Meanwhile, Fulham have been winless in their last three league games. They hosted table topper Arsenal in the most recent league appearance and suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in front of the home crowd. With 39 points, the Cottagers currently occupy the ninth spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will take place on March 19, Sunday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Fulham be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham begin?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Fulham match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Fulham match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Fulham Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-up: Rodak, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon, Mitrovic

