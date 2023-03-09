Manchester United vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United is set to kick off their journey in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage. In their opening fixture of the Round of 16, the Red Devils will host Real Betis in their own backyard.

The first-leg encounter is slated to take place on March 10 at the iconic Old Trafford. United, under their new boss Erik Ten Hag, have recently erased their six-year-long trophy draught, beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. They will eye to continue their sky-high form against Real Betis, who are yet to endure a defeat in this Europa League season.

Real Betis advanced to the Round of 16 as the topper of Group C which had Roma, PFC Ludogorets Razgrad and HJK Helsinki as the other teams. The Spanish unit won five of their six group games with the remaining one ending in a draw. However, the Red Devils can be their toughest challenge so far in the campaign. United demonstrated their quality as well in the previous stage, getting the better of La Liga giants Barcelona in both legs of the Round of 16 playoff fixtures.

Advertisement

Real Betis, in their latest La Liga appearance, put up a commendable show as they managed to hold Real Madrid to a goalless draw. On the other hand, Manchester United suffered much humiliation in their last Premier League game. In an away game, Liverpool hammered them 7-0 in front of a full-house Anfield. Hence, Ten Hag’s boys will try to get the best out of the Europa League fixture in order to gather some confidence.

Ahead of the Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Real Betis, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Real Betis be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Real Betis will take place on March 10, Friday.

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Real Betis be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Real Betis will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time will the Europa League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Real Betis begin?

Advertisement

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Real Betis will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Real Betis Europa League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Real Betis match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Real Betis Europa League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Real Betis match will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Real Betis Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Real Betis Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Edgar, Miranda, Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez, Luiz Henrique, Canales, Juanmi, Willian Jose

Read all the Latest Sports News here