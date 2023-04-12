Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Football Streaming For Europa League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Sevilla Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United are set to welcome Sevilla at their home in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final fixtures. The big-ticket contest is slated to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 14 and the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Manchester United have suffered a massive blow ahead of the major fixture. Their star forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the game due to a muscle injury that he sustained during United’s 2-0 win over Everton in the last Premier League appearance. According to boss Erik ten Hag, Rashford’s absence won’t affect the Red Devils much as there are several capable goal-scorers in the squad.

On the other hand, Sevilla are coming off a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in their previous La Liga assignment. The Spanish club has a good record against the English sides in the knockout stages of a European championship, winning six out of eight such games. Sevilla and Manchester United battled in the 2020 Europa League semi-final, in which the La Liga team emerged victorious. The Red Devils will aim for sweeter revenge this time and go one step close to the silverware.

Ahead of Friday’s Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla will take place on April 14, Friday.

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Sevilla be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla begin?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Sevilla match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Sevilla match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Sevilla Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Sancho

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bono, Montiel, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Lamela, En-Nesyri

