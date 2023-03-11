Manchester United vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United are all set for their first Premier League game since their humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool last Sunday. Manchester United were in action against Real Betis in Europa League on Friday and the Red Devils did not face much trouble in getting the better of their Spanish opponents.

In their next assignment, Erik ten Hag’s men will be up against a relegation-threatened Southampton side. The Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton will take place on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been unbeaten in their last six home league games against Southampton. In their first-leg meeting, Ten Hag’s men edged past the Saints by one goal to nil.

Southampton will now head into the game after remaining winless in their last 14 clashes with Manchester United across all competitions. The Ruben Selles-coached side are currently placed in 19th position on the Premier League points table.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Southampton be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Southampton will take place on March 12, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Southampton be played?

The match between Manchester United and Southampton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Southampton begin?

The match between Manchester United and Southampton will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Southampton match?

Manchester United vs Southampton match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Southampton match?

Manchester United vs Southampton match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Southampton Possible Starting XI:

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jan Bednarek, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Theo Walcott, Carlos Alcaraz, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Che Adams

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

