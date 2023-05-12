Manchester United vs Wolves Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Wolves Coverage on TV And Online

Devastated by two consecutive defeats against Brighton and West Ham, Manchester United are losing their grip on a top-four place. They are currently occupying the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 4 games in hand. If the Red Devils want to take a stronghold of the position, they will need to pick up a full three points from the upcoming clash against Wolves. The crucial fixture will be hosted at Old Trafford on May 13. Erik Ten Hag’s boys endured a close 1-0 defeat when they squared off against West Ham in an away outing. United was certainly the dominant force during the 90-minute play but could not find the net.

Wolves will head to the United fixture high on confidence thanks to their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the last match. But the Wanderers have failed to show consistency in the past few games. In their last five appearances, the Wolves could win just two games. They are now 13th in the standings with 40 points in 35 games.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves will take place on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Wolves be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Wolves will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Wolves match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Wolves match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Wolves Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Neto, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Costa, Cunha