Manchester United's Antony Denies Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

Manchester United’s Brazillian star Antony on Wednesday said he did not assault his ex-girlfriend, who had reported him to police for alleged domestic violence.

It was the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United player publicly addressed the accusations.

Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his testimony to Brazilian police. The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police there have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both.

Antony posted a message on Instagram:

Advertisement

“To friends, fans and followers, For you, after submitting my statement at the police station where the investigation of the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault. I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgment on the part of some. After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you for the countless messages of support received at this very difficult time."

Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.

Another Manchester United player Mason Greenwood, returned to training after charges including attempted rape and assault were been dropped.

The 21-year-old was charged in October of last year with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm but Greater Manchester Police said criminal proceedings had been discontinued.

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.