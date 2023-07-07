Marco Reus Steps Down as Borussia Dortmund Captain After Last Day Bundesliga Collapse

Marco Reus has decided to give up the captain’s armband for Borussia Dortmund, thereby ending his five-year spell for the Schwarzgelben.

Following a tumultuous campaign for Dortmund, which ended in heartbreak as Dortmund missed out on securing the Bundesliga title on the last day of the season, the club icon decided that it was time for someone else to take the mantle and lead the team from next season onwards.

The 34-year-old said that he made the decision over the summer break and added that he is confident that the club will find a worthy successor.

Advertisement

Reus was appointed Borussia Dortmund captain in 2018 following Marcel Schmelzer’s decision to step down from the role. The attacking midfielder has made a total of 387 appearances for the Black and Yellows and is also the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.

Transfer News Live, July 7: Manchester United Chase Andre Onana, Arsenal To Unveil Declan Rice

Despite delivering five trophies for the Dortmund faithful over his stint as captain, Reus has been unsuccessful in leading his side to a Bundesliga or Champions League title. The German international was also unlucky as he was struck with injuries over the years, rendering him unavailable for play often.

Speaking on the club’s social media page, the 34-year-old said: “Hello BVB fans, It is very important for me to tell you something personally. I had a lot to think about during my vacation, and I have decided to pass on the captain’s armband."

Advertisement

Reus’ decision does not come as a big surprise after he lost his spot in the starting XI towards the end of last season. Giving up the captaincy will allow him to play without that extra pressure next season.

Keeping in mind the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Madrid, it will now be interesting to witness who Dortmund select as their new captain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Arsenal Set to Sign Jurrien Timber From Ajax For €42million Fee