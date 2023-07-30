England forward Marcus Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before the 2022-23 season but said he decided to remain at Old Trafford after being allowed to play with more freedom under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a fruitful 2022/23 awards evening, emerging as Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year while also collecting our Players’ Player of Year award too as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.

Marcus had been in fine form in the 2022-23 campaign, racking up 30 goals, and topped Manchester United’s fan vote for the historic Sir Matt Busby Award - the first Academy graduate to do so since 1998. He was also the most popular vote among his team-mates, being named as United’s Players’ Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old, a product of United’s youth system, signed a five-year contract with the club earlier this month.

Rashford has made 359 appearances and scored 123 goals for Manchester United since making his debut in 2016.

Asked if he had thought about moving away from United before the previous season, Rashford told British media: “Before the manager came maybe a little bit.

“But it’s football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out," he added, before explaining what had changed under Ten Hag.

“Freedom — we were just a little bit rigid in the past, sometimes you’re not enjoying your football and that was the case with me. I wasn’t enjoying my football as much as I should be, as much I was used to enjoying it.

“Because of that it influenced my performance and ultimately that’s how I am as a person; if I’m not happy then it’s difficult for me to play my best football."

Manchester United have been doing well in their pre-season friendlies, beating Leeds UNited 2-0, Lyon 1-0, Arsenal 2-0, wresxham 3-1 but lost to Real Madrid 0-2.